The Excellence in Construction Awards announced its inaugural programme that recognises exceptional achievements in the construction industry.

Supported by the Ministry for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector, the awards programme was created to shape positive change in the industry, by honouring only the most outstanding demonstrations of excellence, innovation, sustainability and highest standards of quality.

Introducing the Excellence in Construction Awards

From small to large contractors, the XCA will consider companies that significantly contribute to its mission – advancing construction excellence in the nation. The awards programme is overseen by an international jury panel, with a rigorous evaluation process set forth to ensure excellence is consistently recognised across 12 award categories:

Dedication to Sustainability Quality & Workmanship Workforce Training & Development Commitment to Wellbeing, Health & Safety Innovation, Research & Development Excellence in Demolition & Excavation Works Excellence in Infrastructure & Civil Works Excellence in Mechanical & Electrical Installations Excellence in Finishing Works Conservation Awareness Considerate Developer Contractor of the Year

The first awards ceremony will take place in February 2025.

Call for contractors to register their interest are now open and will close on October 31, 2024. Award submissions will begin on November 20, 2024, and close on December 11, 2024.

Visit www.excellenceinconstruction.mt to register and learn more about eligibility and award criteria.

The Excellence in Construction Awards is supported by the Ministry for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector, and endorsed by the University of Malta, the Occupational Health & Safety Authority, the Building and Construction Authority, the Malta Development Association, Kamra tal Periti, the Malta Chamber of Construction Management, the Chamber of Engineers, Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi, the National Building Council, the Malta ESG Alliance and ERA. Corporate Social Responsibility Partner, QP.