Construction frequently attracts the limelight, for the wrong reasons. Yet are significant efforts being made to raise the standards in construction?

The short answer to this question is yes, efforts are being made to raise the standards – however these efforts are too often shrouded by all the negatives.

This is true not just for the construction sector. Human beings are generally enticed by negative news, and we often dwell on the few bad apples rather than celebrate all those trying to improve the local construction sector. All those who are directly involved in the industry and in regular contact with contractors and developers know there are those who are just interested in doing the bare minimum and others who strive to excel and stand out. Naturally, excellence and quality come at a cost which will eventually be reflected in the project budget.

Strangely, people are all willing to pay an extra premium for a safer car or a more efficient appliance but few are those ready to fork out that additional investment in quality of construction.

What is the main aim of the Excellence in Construction Awards?

The long-term aim of these awards is to raise the bar across all disciplines in the construction sector. We have seen that similar initiatives that are being organised abroad reach this goal by: Changing the narrative, from one of constant negativity and criticism, which we have become accustomed to on this island, to a one which recognises all those striving for excellence thus improving the construction sector; and instil a cultural change by promoting best practices and encourage contractors and developers to commit towards improving their operations. We hope that in the near future, the regular implementation of best practices in the construction industry will become the norm rather than the exception.

Naturally, these awards will also generate a healthy competitive environment where contractors seek to showcase their achievements by being recognised as leaders in their respective categories.

What categories will the awards programme recognise?

The awards programme will recognise efforts made by contractors and developers towards excellence in the following categories:

1. Dedication to sustainability,

2. Quality and workmanship,

3. Workforce training and development,

4. Commitment to wellbeing, health and safety,

5. Innovation, research and development,

6. Demolition and excavation works,

7. Infrastructure and civil works,

8. Finishing works,

9. Mechanical and electrical installations,

10. Conservation awareness,

11. Considerate development.

Additionally, the Contractor of the Year Award will recognise the stand-out participant across a broad range of categories.

Specific judging criteria have been developed for each of the award categories

What criteria will be used to judge the Awards winners?

Specific judging criteria have been developed for each of the award categories with the core aim being for contractors to demonstrate their commitment to, not only meet requirements set in laws and regulations, but actively make efforts to enhance quality and standards in the local construction industry, and promote excellence. The judging panel will be formed of international industry experts to ensure an entirely independent and transparent process, with a local chairperson, who will not have a vote, to coordinate and provide guidance on the local context. The assessment criteria for all categories are available on the Excellence in Construction Awards website.

How important is collaboration between all stakeholders in such an initiative?

Collaboration across the board was something we considered crucial for the successful implementation of these awards. We wanted to make sure that contractors and developers recognised for their efforts to improve the construction sector are not just being celebrated by one entity but by all stakeholders in the local construction sector thus increasing the significance of the award.

The response we received from all entities we approached was very encouraging making this the first time that so many stakeholders are coming together to support such an initiative. This underlines the importance of the common goal which forms the basis for the Awards, shared by all stakeholders: that of promoting the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of the construction industry. The initiative is supported by the Ministry for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector, and endorsed by the University of Malta, Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Building and Construction Authority, Malta Developers Association, Kamra tal-Periti, Malta Chamber of Construction Management, Chamber of Engineers, Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi, National Building Council, Malta ESG Alliance and The Environment and Resources Authority. QP is the Corporate Social Responsibility Partner for the Excellence in Construction Awards.

Will the Awards become an annual/regular effort?

It is the intention for the Excellence in Construction Awards to become a regular staple in the local construction industry to showcase and promote best practices, promote responsibility and accountability, and encourage all those involved in the industry to aim for continuous improvement of standards. Those contractors who achieve recognition at the Excellence in Construction Awards will be able to showcase their achievement as a mark of excellence in the category where they succeeded.

Visit www.excellenceinconstruction.mt to register and learn more about eligibility and award criteria.