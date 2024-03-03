With just one week to go for the inaugural Beat Your PB by Dillon race, entries for the race have come in and fast with over 200 runners having already confirmed their participation for the 10K race that will be held on Sunday, March 10.

The race, which is being organised by CORSA and designed by top long-distance runner Dillon Cassar, is making its first appearance on the Maltese athletics calendar and has been specifically tailor-made to help the participants to try and clock their best personal time on the distance.

Cassar told the Times of Malta that he is very pleased with the response received for the race.

“I am really happy with how the race has been received by the local running community,” Cassar said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com