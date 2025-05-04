Stroll down any residential street across the islands and you’ll see peeling wooden doors set in eroded stone next to a crisply painted garages, and the frontages of apartment blocks that give no hint of what you’d find inside. Unlike in many other countries where a glance at a person’s home gives an accurate indication of the wealth of the residents, this isn’t the case here in Malta. Our churches are grand and imposing, but Maltese homes typically have a humble exterior. Step inside, and you’ll often be surprised.

And this is the case with this week’s Times2 choice of Exceptional Home which can be found on an everyday street, Triq Gorgio Borg Olivier, in the commercial centre of Victoria.

Read the full story at Times2.