A photography exhibition exploring the evolution of Malta over the years opened on February 6 at the Ramla Bay Resort, Mellieħa.

The exhibition is an initiative of the Higher National Diploma in Tourist Guiding students at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS).

Under the guidance of lecturer Tara Darmanin, the students meticulously researched historical photographs of Malta and captured modern-day images of the same locations, offering visitors a compelling visual journey through the island’s transformation over time.

Through Time: A Photographic Exploration of Malta runs until February 15.

