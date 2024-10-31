“Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads” – Henry David Thoreau, Walden (1854).

Gozo is an island filled with beautiful scenes that remain untouched by human intervention. Both its rural and urban areas are exceptional in their characteristics, contributing to the island’s distinctive charm. The rural areas of Gozo are dotted with traditional farmhouses, lush vineyards and rolling hills, creating a picturesque landscape.

In her collection of paintings, Audrey Mercieca showcases various unique places in Gozo that she visits during her plein air painting sessions. These works are currently on show at the Xewkija Windmill, in Gozo; ranging from sunsets and seascapes to heritage sites and areas with lush vegetation. Each painting tells a story.

Mercieca loves painting sunsets and the sea. In this series, we can see the beauty of particular places like Xlendi, Qbajjar and Marsalforn, which are visited by both locals and foreigners throughout the year. These works were painted in the evening, expressing the last few hours of sunlight with rich blues and tinted yellows contrasting with the darker areas of the land. The artist successfully demonstrates how light determines where our attention is drawn in the painting.

Audrey Mercieca painting en plein air.

In her painting Il-Ġgantija, Mercieca presents a snapshot of a World Heritage prehistoric site from a different angle than that typically seen in photographs. The artwork captures the raw, ancient beauty of the Ġgantija Temples on the island of Gozo. This site, considered one of the oldest free-standing structures in the world, is depicted with a sense of reverence and mystery. Mercieca’s use of warm, earthy tones enhances the timeless quality of the stone structure, emphasising its resilience through millennia.

The painting highlights the intricate craftsmanship of the megalithic builders, showcasing the stones’ weathered textures and the temple’s architectural nuances. Unlike typical photographs that might focus on well-known perspectives, this artistic angle invites viewers to appreciate the site’s grandeur from a fresh, intimate viewpoint. The artist uses soft, diffused light to capture the serene atmosphere, evoking a sense of peaceful antiquity and allowing the viewer to imagine the site as it might have looked in its original state.

Mercieca’s interpretation not only pays homage to the historical significance of the Ġgantija Temples but also encourages a deeper connection and appreciation for this ancient marvel.

Iċ-Ċittadella has always been a subject depicted by many local and foreign artists who visit this fortified cathedral at the peak of Victoria, Gozo’s capital. It is an architectural and cultural landmark perched on a hilltop, offering a panoramic view of the island and testifying to Gozo’s rich history. Mercieca has painted this spectacular place many times, and, in this exhibition, she presents two works: one executed with meticulous and precise perspective inside the bastions with narrow, winding paths, and another the Ċittadella seen from a distance.

Għasri, where the artist resides, has also been painted several times from different viewpoints. Examples include View from Għasri, Għasri Church and On the Way to Għasri.

The island’s coastline is mesmerising, with stunning cliffs, secluded coves and crystal-clear waters. Beaches like Ramla Bay, with its distinctive red sand, and the area of the now-lost Azure Window, a natural limestone arch (which, unfortunately, collapsed in 2017 but remains a symbol of Gozo’s natural beauty), attract visitors from around the world. Mercieca remarkably painted these places with much enthusiasm and technical skill. View of Dwejra and The Secret Bay of Ramla are two fine examples that showcase the artist’s love for natural beauty.

Stylistically, we find three styles and techniques in Mercieca’s repertoire: contemporary impressionism, realism and expressionism. Most of the works are oil on canvas, with a few watercolour paintings usually done in the open air to capture the real atmospheric effects of the weather, the light of the day and the dramatic value contrasts of colour.

Mercieca’s work vividly captures the essence of Gozo, blending natural beauty with historical depth. Her paintings offer viewers an opportunity to see the island through her eyes, revealing both well-known landmarks and hidden gems with equal passion and skill.

Scenes of Gozo – Urban Pulse and Rural Calm runs until November 30 at the Xemxija Windmill, Gozo. Opening hours from 9am to 7.30pm.