A collective exhibition inspired by the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is opening at Rudy Buhler Art gallery in Marsascala today.

Featuring the works of five female artists, Inspire Inclusion challenges conventional beauty standards and celebrates the diversity of women’s experiences across cultures, identities and backgrounds.

The participating artists are Anna Galea, Jo Dounis, Jennifer Mallia, Caroline Said Lawrence and Michelle Mahoney.

Well-known artist Galea is respected as a skilful and highly talented watercolour painter. However, this time she presents abstract works, showcasing her versatility.

The Beach by Anna Galea

Meanwhile, many of Dounis’s textured land, sea and skyscapes transport the viewer into a natural utopian environment, free from over-development.

Following her artistic pursuits in Malta and Germany, Mallia’s work evolved into a conceptual exploration of human experiences − emotions, life phases, birth and death, afterlife − and the diverse tapestry of religions. Her ceramic sculptures are marked by a texture obsession expressed through clay and intricate carving techniques.

Said Lawrence’s work reflects her diverse background. She was born and spent her childhood in East Africa and was educated in England. Following an artistically more or less inactive spell, by 1994 she restarted her career as a professional artist, and after a successful decade’s run in the Arabian Gulf, she moved to Malta in 2002 where she now lives and works.

So Picasso 5 by C.S. Said Lawrence

Mahoney is a self-taught emerging artist. Her artistic process is a fusion of inspiration and skill, where each artwork is transformed into a unique piece of abstract beauty. Creating illusions in paintings adds a captivating dimension, engaging viewers and inviting them to interpret and appreciate her art.

The exhibition opens at Rudy Buhler Art, 58, Triq is-Salini, Marsascala, on March 8 at 6pm, with an opening speech by Marthese Portelli, CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. It runs until March 31. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and from 5 to 8pm.