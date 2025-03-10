The Phoenicia Malta is hosting Floriography, a solo exhibition by the renowned Bulgarian artist Vania Goshe, a long-standing contributor to Malta’s vibrant art scene.

Featuring a collection of vivid floral compositions, the exhibition is being put up in March specifically because it coincides with International Women’s Day. Goshe invites viewers to experience the emotive and symbolic language of flowers through her expressive brushwork and joyful palette.

The exhibition’s title, Floriography, refers to the Victorian art of communicating emotions and messages through flowers. Each painting is a dialogue between form and meaning, as Goshe delves into the traditional symbolism behind every bloom.

A Serenade of Passion,Warmth and Grace

Roses, symbolising love and admiration, mingle with daisies for innocence and hope, while anemones evoke anticipation and protection. Through this artistic lexicon, Goshe creates a poetic meditation on life’s most profound sentiments: joy, hope, love and connection.

The concept of Floriography has deep roots in art history, from Renaissance still-life paintings rich with symbolic meaning to the floral studies of the Impressionists.

Cheerful Energy

By cantering this collection on flowers, Goshe aligns her work with a long-standing artistic tradition while also making a contemporary statement. Her expressive, impasto brushwork evokes echoes of the Post-Impressionists, while her bold, vibrant colour choices recall the spirit of the Fauvist movement.

In a broader socio-cultural context, Floriography resonates with the themes of renewal, resilience, and celebration. Held during Women’s History Month and coinciding with Malta’s annual observance of Women’s Day, the exhibition also acts as a tribute to the universal strength of women and the rich, symbolic beauty they bring to the world.

Energy

The timing of the exhibition in March is deeply significant.

In Bulgaria, International Women’s Day, celebrated yesterday, is a major celebration, honouring women’s achievements and their vital roles in society, family and community. With Floriography, Goshe bridges her Bulgarian heritage with her life in Malta, reflecting on the universal beauty of femininity, strength, and creativity.

Deeply inspired by the golden hues of Malta’s limestone, the brilliance of its sunlight, and the ever-shifting blues of the Mediterranean, Goshe’s style merges realism with abstraction, utilising rich textures and luminous palettes to evoke emotion and delight.

Summer Ecstasy

Originally from Bulgaria, Goshe is now a Maltese citizen and reflects, “Malta made me an artist. Malta welcomed me, encouraged me, and gave me opportunities to flourish and inspiration to become an artist.”

Floriography is showing at the Phoenicia until March 31.