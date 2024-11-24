Debbie Bonello’s third solo exhibition, titled Crowded, invites viewers to explore the dynamic relationship between individuals; between people who know each other and strangers we daily walk past.

The exhibition features a series of striking paintings that depict crowds from both bird’s-eye perspectives and frontal views. Each canvas serves as a visual commentary of modern life, capturing the essence of human connection – or, paradoxically, the absence of it – through the lens of anonymity.

Bonello is perhaps better known for her landscape paintings, but she is also an accomplished portraitist and has worked on images of crowds for a number of years, observing and analysing people before approaching the canvas. Originality is an important element for her, as an artist who needs to constantly reinvent herself, but also as an individual. “To evolve and change. That was my aim with this solo,” she remarked.

The starting point for this collection was, in fact, her last solo exhibition titled Gatherings which was exhibited during the pandemic in 2021, of which she sees this collection to be an extension.

However, it is more than that. Bonello stated that: “Thanks to crowds, I became a hermit to create this new collection while hoping it would evoke different emotions as it did to me while I was creating!”

Humans are innately social creatures, but individuals have their own way of interacting in a crowd. These observations add curiosity to this collection.

En Route

Her technique is marked by a distinctive use of silhouette, with figures rendered in shadowy forms that blend into the simplicity of the background. The background of each piece is intentionally understated, further accentuating the figures as they navigate their environments. The simplicity of the settings allows the viewer to focus on the emotional undercurrents within the crowd, reflecting both the vibrancy and isolation inherent in urban life. In the painting titled En route, the glare of light is certain to obscure any notion of recognition of any individual.

This choice eliminates individuality and personal narrative. Dressed in formal or casual attire, the figures bustle through their daily lives, suggesting a wide array of human activities, from the mundanity of the daily commute to the carefree wanderings of tourists. In doing so, Bonello presents a multifaceted view of contemporary existence, where everyone is part of one society, no matter who they are on the social stratum. Is somebody more important than another? Who is it that remains unseen?

Somebody may attract your attention, even in a large crowd. This is what Singled Out portrays: out of all the figures mapped out in white, one figure is singled out in gold. This painting prompts viewers to reflect on the paradox of individuality within the collective, questioning the extent to which we are seen and recognised in a bustling society.

The themes of isolation and connectivity echo throughout the exhibition

The palette Bonello employs is equally significant, oscillating between warm autumnal hues and cooler shades of blue and purple. This range evokes a spectrum of feelings, from the warmth of community and togetherness to the chill of solitude in a crowd. The contrasting colours also invite viewers to consider the shifting moods that accompany the ebb and flow of daily existence, encapsulating the dual nature of being part of a crowd: comforting yet alienating.

The juxtaposition of the vibrant palette against the starkness of the figures enhances this exploration. The autumnal hues evoke warmth and nostalgia, while the cool blues and purples introduce a sense of melancholy. This interplay invites viewers to engage with the emotional landscape of the crowd, evoking their own experiences of belonging or exclusion.

The portrayal of crowds has a rich and varied history within the history of art, serving as a powerful motif for examining social dynamics across the centuries. From the bustling marketplaces of Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s 16th-century landscapes to the dramatic crowd scenes in the works of artists like Gustave Courbet, artists have long been fascinated by the collective human experience. These historical depictions often reflected the social and political climates of their time, using crowds as symbols of community, protest, or societal change.

In the 19th century, the rise of urbanisation and the industrial revolution led to an increase in depictions of crowds in art. Artists like American artist George Bellows captured the energy of city life, while others highlighted the anonymity and chaos that urban environments could foster. The crowd became a canvas upon which artists could explore themes of identity, class struggle, and social alienation. Crowds in art are not merely a backdrop; they serve as metaphors for the complexity of modern society.

In Bonello’s case, she was transported by a painting by Laurence Stephen Lowry she saw at a friend’s house in England many years ago which remained imprinted in her memory.

Detail from Singled out

In Crowded, Bonello channels this rich, art-historical tradition while simultaneously forging her own path. By reducing figures to silhouettes, she taps into a contemporary narrative that resonates with the disconnection often felt in today’s hyper-connected world.

The themes of isolation and connectivity echo throughout the exhibition. In an era where social media creates the illusion of connection while often resulting in increased feelings of loneliness, Bonello’s art becomes a mirror reflecting these tensions.

Bonello’s Crowded is more than an exploration of crowds. One can view it is a meditation on the collective human experience in the modern world. As we navigate our own crowded lives, Bonello’s silhouettes resonate, reminding us of both the connections we seek and the solitude we often endure.

Crowded, curated by Justine Balzan Demajo, is open at Studio 87, Liesse Hill, Valletta, until December 19. Special thanks to Kristina Zammit Endrich for the graphic design. Sponsored by Lombard Bank, Gemelli Ltd, Vee Gee Bee Art and Island Services Co. Ltd. Opening hours Wednesday to Friday 4 to 7pm and Saturdays 10.30am to 1.30pm.