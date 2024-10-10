An interdisciplinary exhibition is opening in recognition of World Mental Health Day, marked on October 10, at the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta.

Mr Bill Pill (detail), 2024, by Keith Bonnici, angle grinder, steel. Image courtesy of the artist

Far from Somewhere, curated by Elyse Tonna and Margerita Pulè, explores the challenges presented by ever-increasing changes to our physical and urban contexts, and how environmental and social transformations can influence our state of mind and our sense of well-being in the world.

Building analogies between physical space, mental space and social and mental well-being, the exhibition recognises the need for more resilient environments and increased positive influences on our mental health.

Studies show that a lack of open spaces and the densification of our urban environments can have implications on mental health, such as uncertainty and increased stress and anxiety, loss of familiarity, loss of identity, social disconnection and a lack of positive regard towards the future.

The exhibition recognises the need for more resilient environments and increased positive influences on our mental health

By creating spaces − both physical and non-physical − which can nurture, support and protect us in navigating these changing environmental and emotional conditions, one can unearth potential strategies for self-care and opportunities for mental well-being, the curators say.

The Blue Open Space (detail), 2024, by Kamy Aqulina, cyanotype on fabric. Image courtesy of the artist

The participating artists are Emma Agius, Victor Agius, Kamy Aquilina, Keit Bonnici, Luke Bugeja Gauci, Ryan Falzon, Gabriel Lia, opensound.network, Katie Sims, Sasha Vella and Raffaella Zammit. They were assisted by psychotherapist Umberto Buttigieg.

Far From Somewhere is being held in collaboration with Prohealth Malta. The exhibition is opening to the public on October 11 between 7.30 and 9.30pm and runs until October 24. For more information, visit www.unfinishedartspace.org/ projects/farfromsomewhere.