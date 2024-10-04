To mark the 97th anniversary of the first talking picture, The Jazz Singer, which is being celebrated on October 6, the Malta branch of The International Al Jolson Society is holding an exhibition about the film on Level 2 of the Galleria Cinema Complex in Żabbar Road, Fgura.

The Jazz Singer, released in 1927, is a part-talkie musical drama film directed by Alan Crosland and produced by Warner Bros Pictures. It follows the son of a Jewish cantor, played by Al Jolson, who must defy the traditions of his religious father in order to pursue his dream of becoming a jazz singer.

The exhibition runs until October 11.