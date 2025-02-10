Il-Ħaġar Museum, together with the Diocese of Gozo and Victoria’s St George’s Basilica and La Stella Philharmonic Society, is this year marking the first centenary of the death of Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia (1852-1925), one of Gozo’s most eminent sons and benefactors.

Mgr Farrugia is celebrated for his intellect, visionary outlook and many talents. At the time of his death, one of the local papers said: “Few were the Gozitan prelates, after De Soldanis, who brought so much renown to Gozo through their wisdom and writings as Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia, known as Tal-Vers.”

The museum, in collaboration with a number of institutions, is thus presenting an exhibition focusing on three “exceptional facets of Farrugia’s genius”: his mastery as a sought-after orator, his brilliance as a composer and his visionary work in design and architecture.

The antiphon for the feast of the Immaculate Conception, Hodie Egressa Est (1884).

Among Mgr Farrugia’s most distinguished musical compositions are the Triduum hymn Georgi Miles Inclyte (1878), the antiphon for the feast of the Immaculate Conception Hodie Egressa Est (1884), and the Vespri per la Solennità di San Giorgio Martire (1900) for soloists, a four-part choir (a 4 voci pari) and orchestra. Other notable works include the antiphon Beatus Georgius (1897) and Tantum Ergo in onore di San Giorgio Martire (1901).

Noteworthy contributions in design and architecture include his involvement in designing the church of Perpetual Adoration, commonly known as Ta’ Savina, the façade of the public library in Vajringa Street, the Bishop’s Palace at the Ċittadella, the altar of reposition and the chapter hall at the Gozo Cathedral, the concert hall (later named after him) annexed to St George’s Basilica, and − among many others − the design of the gold-embroidered, red velvet liturgical copes used during the celebrations of the Solemnity of St George there.

The exhibition runs until March 31. It can be visited during the museum’s opening hours from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday (public holidays included). Entrance is free.