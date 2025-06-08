The China Cultural Centre in Malta is opening its latest exhibition, Adorning Eternity: The Art of Filigree Inlay Jewelry, at its premises in Melita Street, Valletta, on June 10 at 7pm.

Organised in collaboration with the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) and the Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE), the exhibition highlights the timeless beauty and technical mastery of Chinese filigree inlay craftsmanship.

The evening will begin at 7pm with an exclusive exhibition preview on the ground floor of the centre, followed by an official opening ceremony and curators’ talks starting at 7.30pm on the third floor.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the Chinese curators and experts behind the exhibition, offering deeper insight into the history, significance and future of the delicate and centuries-old art form.

The workshop will also provide a rare chance to experience the artistry first-hand, guided by experienced facilitators. It’s an opportunity for art lovers, cultural enthusiasts and creatives to explore the intricate process behind the shimmering, handcrafted pieces.

The exhibition is a tribute to the enduring elegance of filigree inlay, an art deeply rooted in Chinese history yet ever evolving through modern design. CAFA, China’s foremost institution for fine arts education and innovation, plays a central role in preserving and reimagining traditional crafts, and this collaboration brings that mission to Malta.

Entry to the opening night is free, but guests are encouraged to register in advance by e-mailing events2024ccc@gmail.com.

Adorning Eternity will open to the public on Wednesday, June 11, and run until June 29. Admission is free, and visiting hours are Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to noon and 1 to 4pm.