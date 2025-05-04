Every Saint Has a Past and Every Sinner Has a Future, artist CO-MA’s second solo exhibition curated by Lily Agius, presents an interpretation of the seven deadly sins, namely pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.

The exhibition opens at Spazju Kreattiv on May 9 and is running until June 29.

CO-MA is a self-taught Maltese artist who presented his first collection of work at Lily Agius Gallery in November 2021. While his first solo had charcoal as the artist’s preferred medium, this latest exhibition presents works created using oil paints.

Artist CO-MA in his studio.

“CO-MA’s abandonment of charcoal for oil signifies a pivotal moment in his artistic journey,” says curator Agius, “not only with the use of a new medium but also as an exploration into colour and techniques that could redefine his work moving forward.”

CO-MA says these latest works are not necessarily connected to those of his first exhibition and are more so an exploration stemming from a conceptual interest in these pervasive human “sins”.

“I just came across these seven ‘words’ or sins too many times in audiobooks I listen to,” said the artist.

Detail from The Battle for Inheritance – Greed (2025)

“I’m more into mythologies than Catholic readings, but I’m very interested in the history of it all. I don’t think there is any connection to the solo in 2021. I like to constantly change the process, experiment with new mediums and explore new ideas. I think my work has been gradually changing from the first show to this.”

Drawing inspiration from both Norse mythology and the rich traditions of Renaissance and Baroque art, this body of work features large-scale paintings executed in oil on canvas and wood.

“Despite mostly being known as something Catholic, these so-called vices are widely mentioned in much older texts from ancient civilisations,” he explained.

“The story from Greek mythology of King Midas who turned everything he touched into gold (including his family), and of Fafnir who changed himself into a dragon protecting his cursed treasure, both revolve around ‘greed’, for example.

Detail from A Desire to Deprive – Envy (2025)

“It’s also a bit ironic that the church officially declaring these sins as ‘deadly’ and yet it has probably been the most corrupt and hypocritical establishment that existed in history – especially when it comes to child abuse, everything becomes a bit hazy… and it’s an ongoing thing,” he said.

The artist researched the topic also drawing inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy.

“I’m interested in all these topics, so it was more an accumulation of things I knew about the subject. I did listen to Dante’s Divine Comedy as an audiobook a couple of times while painting though to refresh my memory.

Detail from Love of Self – Pride (2025)

“My primary focus for this show was using oil instead of charcoal, which was a medium that I have never used before, and to see where it could get in a limited amount of time. Finding the process that works for me felt a bit difficult at times. The biggest switch was working in colour and not black and white.”

The show is also a reflection on how, today, it appears that we have the freedom to live our lives as we choose – but when do we cross those lines? When do we start to blur the boundaries between what’s real and what’s just an illusion, or between happiness and deception? Can you take a moment to reflect on your actions or those of others around you? Has anything truly changed over time?

Detail from The Battle for Inheritance – Greed (2025)

“If you look back, nothing has ever changed: Hell or no Hell, Catholic or not,” mused the artist. “The human is the most greedy, proud, gluttonous, lustful, envious and angry animal on the planet – some are just sloth.”

Agius considers this exhibition to be a celebration of dynamic artistic expression.

“While contemporary art is evolving through new technologies and interdisciplinary approaches, there remains a significant value placed on traditional fine art techniques despite its decline in recent years,” she says.

Detail - The Perenial Supper - Gluttony (2025)

“This exhibition celebrates both aspects highlighting the dynamic nature of artistic expression today while acknowledging its historical roots.”

opening event taking place between 7-9pm and is running until June 29. For more information, visit lilyagiusgallery.com/every-saint-has-a-past-every-sinner-has-a-future