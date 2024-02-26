In his solo exhibition Room for Speculation, showing at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq gallery until March 3 and curated by Melanie Erixon, Peter Seychell incorporates the exhibition venue as an integral part of his conceptual framework.

Seychell presents a collection of works centered around nature − an untouched, pristine nature, far removed from human influence.

The artist is renowned for his intricate artworks portraying utopian landscapes and idyllic scenery, each imbued with a solemn sense of solitude. This new body of work serves as a continuation of this theme, inviting viewers to engage in contemplation and speculation regarding how and why humans are exploiting and destroying their natural habitat, and consequently, themselves.

By conceptually transforming the Kamra ta’ Fuq into the ‘room for speculation’, Seychell invites viewers to immerse themselves in a space surrounded by his artworks, providing an opportunity for profound reflection and an enhanced appreciation of the immense beauty of nature.

Ambers Destruction Joli Bois Tick Tock

However, Seychell’s work also functions as an indirect commentary on the stark reality − a significant departure from the idyllic scenes depicted. His art subtly alludes to the repercussions of Speculation, excessive development, exploitation, and the degradation of pristine lands, in a never-ending quest for fossil fuels, minerals, farming… and now even lithium mining. All contributing to the unfortunate truth of how humanity is systematically harming the very planet it calls home.

Seychell will be again collaborating with Ecovis to raise funds during this exhibition. The artist will be donating 10% of sales to Shawn Mifsud who is trying to raise enough funds to get bionic prosthesis after having lost both arms and both legs. Ecovis will be donating the same value raised by the artist.