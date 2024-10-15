Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda (Malta Band Clubs Association) launched the exhibition Puccini Photographer at the parliament building in Valletta last week.

The exhibition showcases the lesser-known facet of the legendary composer Giacomo Puccini − his passion for photography. Visitors have the rare opportunity to explore a unique collection of photographs taken by Puccini himself.

The opening event was attended by key figures in Malta’s cultural scene, including representatives from the band clubs, local artists and dignitaries.

Deputy Speaker David Agius inaugurated the exhibition, highlighting the importance of cultural events that shine a light on the multifaceted talents of historical figures like Puccini.

“Puccini’s music has long captivated audiences around the world, but this exhibition reveals another side of his creativity. We are privileged to host such a rare collection in Malta,” Agius said.

He praised the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda for curating an event that offers the public a new perspective on the life and work of one of the world’s greatest composers.

Noel Camilleri, president of Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda, expressed his gratitude to all those involved in bringing the exhibition to fruition.

“This exhibition is not only a celebration of Puccini’s musical genius but also an invitation to discover his talent as a visual artist. We are proud to share this intimate glimpse of Puccini’s life with the Maltese public,” Camilleri said. Patrizia Mavilla, director of the Fondazione Simonetta Puccini, spoke about the emotional connection between Puccini’s heritage and this exhibition.

“These photographs reflect not just Puccini’s artistic vision but also his deep sensitivity to the world around him. It is an honour for the Fondazione Simonetta Puccini to support this initiative in Malta, a country where Puccini’s works continue to resonate so profoundly,” she said.

Gabriella Ravenni, president of the Centro Studi Giacomo Puccini, also commented on Puccini’s profound influence across generations and said that “his photography shows us his curiosity and his attention to beauty in all forms”.

Also present was Mro Giampaolo Lazzeri, artistic director of the Puccini Centenary Celebrations, who emphasised the significance of each event scheduled over the coming weeks to mark the composer’s 100th death anniversary.

“Each event in this series has been carefully designed to highlight different aspects of Puccini’s legacy. From intimate concerts to grand performances, every occasion is an opportunity to experience the depth of Puccini’s genius and his enduring impact on music and the arts.”

The exhibition is curated by architect Karl Camilleri. According to him, Puccini’s photographs reveal “a profound sensitivity to light and shadow, echoing the dramatic contrasts in his music”.

“This exhibition allows us to view his creative vision through a completely different lens, offering a new dimension to his artistic legacy,” he said.

The exhibition is part of a wider series of events organised by the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda to commemorate the centenary of Puccini’s legacy, which includes concerts and an international symposium dedicated to his life and works.

Puccini Photographer runs until December 7 at the Maltese parliament foyer, Valletta. Entrance is free.