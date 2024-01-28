An exhibition of works by G. Luigi Rossi is currently running at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until February 11.

Themed HUMAN[KIND], the collection is the fruit of the artist’s deep introspective journey into the human state of being, where the artist’s touch reflects his personal insight into the shared characteristics, experiences and common identity that result from the human condition and the coming together within society.

In his opening speech, Rossi dwelled on the profound human connections that intricately shaped the exhibition. From the initial sparks of artistic inspiration to the difficult and arduous journey as an artist since his first public exhibition in Malta in 2016, and the meticulous logistics required to bring his vision to life, Rossi highlighted the collaborative effort and shared enthusiasm that brought HUMAN[KIND] to life.

Installation view of the exhibition HUMAN[KIND]

Emphasising the significance of these connections and the huge amount of work carried out with the support of those people who truly believe in Rossi’s art, the artist not only celebrated the analytical creativity at play but also invited the audience to appreciate the intricate web of relationships that breathed life into the exhibition, fostering a deeper understanding of the interplay between artistic vision and the collaborative spirit of those involved.

Highly evocative and leaving no doubt about the strong inspiration behind every piece on display, Rossi’s paintings, in their colourful largesse, reflect the magnitude of the experience without appearing daunting to the audience. The art on display, thoughtfully positioned within the setting of Spazju Kreattiv, creates an inviting atmosphere that encourages the viewers to engage with Rossi’s art.

Rossi’s exploration of colours isn’t just about aesthetics

The arrangement allows for a seamless integration of the art into the space, fostering a sense of accessibility and connection, cultivating a welcoming environment that enhances the overall experience of the exhibition.

Speaking about Rossi’s work, curator Louis Laganà commented: “Rossi’s exploration of colours isn’t just about aesthetics but also about invoking emotional responses and connections to history and personal experiences.

G. Luigi Rossi

“Overall, Rossi’s art seems to offer a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience, touching on various societal issues while inviting contemplation and reflection on the human condition. HUMAN[KIND] transcends boundaries, inviting reflection on our shared journey, collective resilience, and the profound beauty found within the tapestry of human existence.”

Rossi is a German artist who resides in Malta. Born in Italy in 1964, he studied language and humanistics at Universität zu Freiburg, Baden Wüttenberg DE and at Boulder University, Boulder Colorado US.

Souls Ashore Refuse the Obvious Bastions of Glory Analog and Digital Ecce Homo In Spirit

Rossi is a full-time artist and creative director for Art Malta, operating at Aldabra Atelier and Gallery. He launched his first solo exhibition in Malta in February 2016 and has since then exhibited in various exhibitions internationally.

Recently, Rossi exhibited his work in Galagan Art Museum in Chernihiv, Ukraine and presented works in Italy, Bulgaria, France, US and Malta.

The exhibition in running at Space A, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta till February 11. Further details can be found on the website gluigirossi.com/.