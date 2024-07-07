Spazju Kreattiv Cinema is inviting audiences to view a new Exhibition on Screen film showing works of the esteemed Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer.

In the spring of 2023, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its doors to the largest Vermeer exhibition in history.

With loans from across the world, this major retrospective brought together Vermeer’s most famous masterpieces, including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid, The Little Street, Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid, and Woman Holding a Balance.

This new Exhibition on Screen film invites audiences to a private view of the exhibition, accompanied by the director of the Rijksmuseum and the curators of the show.

As well as bringing Vermeer’s works together, both the Rijksmuseum and the Mauritshuis in The Hague have conducted research into Vermeer’s artistry, his artistic choices and motivations for his compositions, as well as the creative process behind his paintings.

The new Exhibition on Screen film on Vermeer will show on July 19 at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta.