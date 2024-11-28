Two former Love Islanders, all set to face off on a boxing ring, have threatened to pull out of the fight unless organisers “honour” their original commitment rather than impose “unilateral” changes to the deal.

Hours before weigh-in for Thursday's Fight Island event, Dale Mallia Tanti and Kyonne Gravina have sought legal assistance after the umpteenth change to match conditions by the organizers, Bulletproof Culture.

After each of the former Love Islanders signed an agreement to engage in a match, the pair said organisers failed to put their own signatures to the terms, and also introduced various changes “unilaterally.”

Those agreements were signed on October 10, 2024.

Since then, repeated calls by Mallia Tanti and Gravina for the organisers to sign the documents which they had drafted, proved futile.

To date, the organisers’ signature is missing.

Moreover, they substantially reduced commissions payable to the contestants, introduced fresh conditions and even cancelled an event.

But the straw that appears to have broken the camel’s back was organisers’ insistence on introducing a last minute surprise wager, imposing a “demeaning and humiliating” public ‘penalty’ in the event of loss.

Both Islanders have now sought legal assistance, issuing a legal letter to the directors of Bulletproof Culture to counter such “preposterous” proposition which they would never accept.

Such humiliating public ‘penalty’ “certainly does not reflect the sportive spirit of fair play and respect” which both contestants “firmly believe in,” said their lawyer, Stefano Filletti.

In light of such circumstances, they called upon the organisers “for the last time” to honour the original commitment they undertook and sign the agreements as presented to them in October.

In case of default, those agreements would be deemed non-existent and, consequently, also tomorrow’s event.

If that were to happen, the two contestants would hold the organisers responsible in damages.

While preparing for the event, they invested heavily in training and equipment, cancelled travel arrangements and dedicated long hours preparing for Saturday’s event, they said.

All this came at their own personal expense for they received no compensation. They also called upon the organisers to refund all tickets to those who had intended to follow the match between the two Love Islanders.

The organisers had already generated substantial revenue through adverts in the run-up to the event, they claimed.

The letter was signed by lawyer Stefano Filletti on behalf of Mallia Tanti and Gravina.