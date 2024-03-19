Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka and a former ice hockey player, has died aged 42, the Belarusian hockey federation said on Tuesday.

In a short statement, the federation said that Koltsov “died suddenly”, without saying how or where he died.

“We are in mourning,” the federation said on its website.

“The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin.”

Koltsov’s playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

