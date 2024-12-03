Malta's development zones should not grow any further, Miriam Dalli has insisted, in what appears to be the most categoric statement by a senior minister against opening up more land for construction.

ODZ land should not be incorporated into the development zone in any local plan revisions, the Environment Minister told parliament.

Dalli said any discussion on revising Malta’s local plans should be guided by “one principle.”

"The increases of 2006 were more than enough, and we definitely should not increase on that.”

Video: Parliament

Malta's local plans regulate land use and development across various regions, defining the boundaries between development zones and Outside Development Zones (ODZ).

They also establish building height limits based on location, street characteristics, and purpose - such as residential, commercial, or other uses - ensuring structured growth and sustainability.

The last major revision of Malta’s local plans in 2006 saw large swathes of land move from ODZ to the development zone.

The minister said any injustices should be solved through consultations but repeated that increasing land available for development in the next revision “is a road we should not even consider.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been coy about where a revision of the local plans would go.

Quizzed on the subject recently, Abela said the review of the local plans would “depend on public consultation”. His comments has sparked concerns among many, especially NGOs, who fear a change in local plans would pave the way for even more construction.

On Monday evening, Dalli said development in areas that have already been earmarked for the purpose should focus on quality.

“In areas where the right (for development) has been given, we have to focus on quality instead of a quantity of one block of apartments after another.”

She said green areas owned by the government should not be developed.

Dalli said the government has already taken action to save Ħondoq Ir-Rummien and ensured that a marina at Marsascala is never built.

The environment minister said that changes to the local plans in Marsa will allow the area to be used better.

She said all of Malta’s Grand Harbour, including Marsa, should be an attraction for both Maltese and tourists.