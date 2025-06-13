As global travel trends evolve, Malta needs to follow suit. For decades, we’ve attracted millions of visitors to our iconic sights, 7,000 years of history, rich culture and our 300 days yearly of sunshine.

But tourists keep returning for more, and new ones are intrigued to discover us, for something more powerful. It’s the promise of a unique experience.

Over the years, Malta has steadily built a reputation for offering more than just great accommodation and beautiful beaches.

Our festas and fireworks, unique carnivals, scuba diving spots and international music concerts all contribute to a rich ecosystem of experiences that makes holidays here truly meaningful, unique and memorable.

And it’s working. But we need to do more. If we are to continue this shift from quantity to quality, and shifting more tourism to the quieter shoulder months, we need to continue investing in experiences that appeal to different types of travellers.

The next phase of our growth will be inspired and driven by our imagination.

Here’s a thought along these lines: What if Malta had to host a globally recognised, cinematic visitor attraction?

Popeye Village has stood the test of time as a family favourite, built on the back of a film shoot in the 1980s. Imagine the possibilities if we revived our more recent cinematic legacy – films like Gladiator and Game of Thrones – with dedicated experiences or interactive sets that bring these fictional worlds to life.

In other cities, tourists queue for immersive walk-through experiences based on popular shows like Stranger Things or Squid Game. There’s no reason Malta could not offer something similar, rooted in our unique stories or productions filmed on our islands. In parallel, there’s a budding local theatre scene that could thrive even more with international attention and the right contacts.

The rise of young writers and producers crafting intimate, experimental and off-the-beaten-path productions offer an exciting opportunity to diversify our cultural appeal, especially with the right venues and investment.

Malta is rich in history but that doesn’t mean our experiences should feel old-fashioned. Other cities have shown how to fuse heritage with innovation.

In churches around the world, 3D projection shows are attracting millions of visitors to see spectacular and moving audiovisual experiences that bring the architecture to life.

Malta’s own churches, and even its millennia-old temples, could become moving and memorable experiences in similar fashion.

Meanwhile, augmented reality could allow visitors to witness the Great Siege unfolding at Fort St Elmo, or walk through a reimagined Bronze Age Malta at Ġgantija or Ħaġar Qim.

These kinds of experiences also help spread the benefits (and challenges) of tourism more evenly across the country.

By encouraging tourists to explore lesser-known villages and neighbourhoods, we ease pressure on hotspots like Comino and Mdina while stimulating local economies.

Let’s also not forget the rise in demand for wellness and sports-based experiences like yoga retreats, open-water swimming events, cycling tours and nature walks. Malta is a perfect backdrop for fitness experiences that require a mild climate, exciting terrain and the hues of the Mediterranean Sea.

Recent investments like MICAS have also been a welcome step in expanding Malta’s cultural appeal, as have the increased number of A-lister performers being attracted to our shores.

We need more of them – attractions that fill out a visitor’s itinerary and offer something new each day. As our competitors invest in immersive museums, botanical gardens, light festivals and creative spaces, we must ask: What could Malta do better?

If we want to attract high-quality tourism, we need to put such experiences on offer. The future of tourism is about emotion, memory and participation.

If we keep building in that direction, Malta will not just be a beautiful destination; it will be an unforgettable one.

On the plane back home, our visitors won’t be carrying back just their selfies for Instagram. They would also be taking back experiences that are etched in their memories.

Robert Debono is CEO of the db Group.