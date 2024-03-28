As revered experts in the field of real estate letting in Malta, we asked Frank Salt Real Estate’s team of seasoned Letting Managers some pertinent questions based on the topics that are currently trending in Malta’s rentals market. These are new legislation regarding some of the do’s and don'ts that apply to renting a property out and then there is also the registration of rental properties with the Housing Authority, which many landlords find somewhat intimidating. You can rest assured; our experts are here to help answer these and more!

Philippa Tabone heads the agency’s Letting Division and also manages the Sliema office. She joined the company in 2010.

heads the agency’s Letting Division and also manages the Sliema office. She joined the company in 2010. Neil Gatt Coleiro is Letting Manager for our St Julian's Branch, with 14 years of experience in property letting.

is Letting Manager for our St Julian's Branch, with 14 years of experience in property letting. Andrew Tabone is Letting Manager for our Spinola Branch, with 12 years of experience in property sales and letting.

is Letting Manager for our Spinola Branch, with 12 years of experience in property sales and letting. Karen Mills is Letting Manager at the soon-to-open Fgura Letting Branch, having to date focused primarily on property sales. She joined the company in 2017.

When it comes to experience, they share some 43 years of wisdom and experience between them and due to the dynamic nature of Malta’s rentals market, we wanted to get the healthiest, balanced overview of the questions we had at hand. There is arguably no better team to give you all the answers:

Any thoughts on the proposed rule limiting occupancy of two persons per bedroom?

Philippa: “It is a sensible measure to ensure the safety and comfort of tenants. It also helps to prevent overcrowding and potential disputes.”

Karen: "Frank Salt Real Estate is here to support landlords in implementing any of the necessary changes and to ensure compliance with any new regulations."

What types of tenants are prevalent in Malta at the moment?

Philippa: “It is a diverse range of tenants, from young professionals to families and expatriates.”

Andrew: "There is a growing trend towards co-living and shared accommodation, particularly among younger demographics."

How can landlords maintain a good relationship with tenants?

Andrew: “Communication is extremely important. Keep the lines of communication open and address any concerns or issues promptly. Respect your tenants' privacy and space while also being proactive in addressing maintenance issues and providing a welcoming living environment.”

Karen: "A little appreciation goes a long way. Small gestures like birthday cards or seasonal greetings can help foster a positive relationship."

What can landlords do better to rent their property faster?

Neil: “Presentation is key. Make sure your property is clean, well-maintained, and staged to impress and appeal to potential tenants. Flexibility is also important. Consider offering incentives such as flexible move-in dates or discounted rent for longer lease terms.”

Andrew: "Don't underestimate the power of excellent marketing. Utilise online platforms and social media to reach a wider audience."

Is registering one's property with the Rent Authority difficult?

Philippa: “It's not difficult as such, but it is very specific, and we handle many of these on a daily basis, so we know exactly what needs to be done.”

Why should landlords engage our consultants to register properties?

Philippa: “Aside from handling the entire registration process, we also offer complementary services such as property inspections and comprehensive marketing strategies.”

Andrew: "We provide ongoing support and guidance throughout the entire tenancy, thereby ensuring a smooth and successful rental experience for both the landlord and tenant."

Why are we more personal when it comes to our service?

Philippa: “We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients. That personal touch goes a long way in fostering trust and loyalty, especially when it is backed by a local leading brand with more than 55 years of experience.”

Neil: "We make time to understand each landlord's individual goals and preferences. It's not just about renting out a property; it's about fulfilling their vision. Our door is always open. Landlords can reach out to us anytime with questions or concerns and we'll always be there to assist them."

How is the rentals market performing and where is it heading?

Philippa: “Demand is strong, particularly in the traditional rental hubs such as the inner harbour area. It is an extremely resilient market despite any changes.”

Neil: "Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth, fuelled by factors such as further population growth. It is essential for landlords to stay agile and adapt to the changing market conditions in order to remain competitive."

What opportunities are available for individuals interested in joining the letting team, especially with the expansion into Fgura?

Karen: “Joining our letting team presents an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and growing industry. With the expansion into Fgura, we're seeking motivated individuals who are passionate about real estate.”

Philippa: "There's ample room for personal and professional growth. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out in the industry, there's always a place for you on our team!"

Frank Salt Real Estate Letting is here to help you as a landlord or a tenant. We have been assisting clients for more than 55 years and as Malta’s oldest and biggest real estate group, our team of specialists have all the answers. To list your property visit: www.franksalt.com.mt/ListWithUs

To join our team visit: www.franksalt.com.mt/BeFrank