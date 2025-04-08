A British financial expert who took part in a search of Joseph Muscat's house told a court he played no role in determing the asset-freezing orders being contested by the former prime minister and other defendants.

Andrew Robert Coles testified via video link on Tuesday, after a technical failure delayed proceedings for nearly an hour.

The session formed part of the court challenge mounted by Muscat, former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi and others against freezing orders issued in connection with the fraudulent hospitals' deal.

Their assets were frozen in May 2024 when they were arraigned over charges including money laundering, bribery and corruption related to the transfer of three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

The defendants deny all charges and Muscat is challenging a €30 million freezing order.

Coles told the court he had not been involved in deciding the amounts listed in the freezing orders. “I’m afraid I can’t say anything. I had nothing to do with freezing order,” he said, underlying that he had not been consulted or involved in quantifying the figures.

His appearance followed objections by Muscat's lawyer Vince Galea, who sought to question Coles' integrity. The court ruled that questions over the witness's admissibility should be handled by another court at a different stage.

When finally, Coles could testify, he explained that he had worked in law enforcement for 14 years, including as a UK financial investigator and police detective constable.

Coles told the court that he was appointed as a court expert in the hospitals’ inquiry in October 2022. His role was to provide consultancy support and to establish whether anything required further investigation.

Galea suggested to the witness that he was in fact appointed earlier. Coles clarified that in 2020 he was subcontracted by Harbinson Forensics for a different magisterial inquiry and in 2022 he was asked to join the VGH inquiry team.

When asked about his role in the inquiry, Coles said he had to examine data for evidence. He was instructed by two other court-appointed financial experts Sam Sittlington and Jeremy Harbinson on what he had to look for.

He said he was was involved in the early drafts of the appendices relating to “an American individual in charge of Steward Healthcare, a Canadian investor and the provision of food and cleaning services” but not in the final appendices.

Not yet appointed but assisted in search at Muscat’s house

Galea asked the witness whether he was aware that he was appointed as expert on 17 January 2022.

Coles said he was in Malta in connection with the other investigation but was asked to assist on the search at Muscat’s residence in Burmarrad, which took place on 19 January. Sittlington had asked him to assist, adding that he was given a broad brief on the search.

At the time he was not formally working on the VGH inquiry, but was briefed to look for material in connection with Steward Healthcare and VGH. Since the experts had been working together on other investigations too, Coles said he had picked up bits and pieces of information but he had “little information” about the inquiry at that stage.

On the day of the search, there was a technical expert seizing the electronic devices they found at Muscat’s home.

“There were a couple of police officers but they did not participate in the search,” Coles said, adding that there were other experts too.

The keywords given to Coles were “Vitals” and “Steward”.

Galea referred to Sittlington’s testimony, and questioned if the expert had acted as a contact point between the magistrate and experts.

“Sittlington briefed us. We did not get any direction from the police,” Coles told the court.

Earlier, Galea requested a police investigation into a comment by columnist Manuel Delia on Times of Malta, who had written: “I do not know if anyone got to Harbinson, whether with silver or the threat of lead.”

Jeremy Harbinson, another expert hired by the court, has previously said he will not return to Malta, saying he fears for his safety.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima observed that if anyone feels insulted or threatened, has remedies at law. The Criminal Court added that it had no control over what was being written in opinion pieces.

Defence lawyers in the case are Vince Galea, Franco Debono, Gianella De Marco, Stefano Filletti and Luke Dalli.

Lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebecca Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina appeared on behalf of the Attorney General's Office.