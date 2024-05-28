On May 18, LuginsLand of Art, Rabat, opened its door for the fourth panel of its educational programme − ‘Art & Technology’. The session explored innovation and technology in the context of space, architecture and art.

Guest speakers from Malta and Poland provided insights on the new technologies used in the restoration process of the villa, as well as technologically-driven artworks as part of the current exhibition Space & Time. The session was facilitated by cultural manager of LuginsLand of Art, Maria Galea.

The panel started with a presentation by Maltese visual artist Matthew Attard, who has been selected to represent Malta at this year’s prestigious Biennale di Venezia. He talked about his relationship with technology in his artistic practice, providing insights into his site-specific piece Digital Landscapes which is part of the exhibition Space & Time.

The discussion was continued by Georgina Portelli, deputy chair of MICAS, Malta’s International Contemporary Arts Space, launching in autumn. She presented her perspective on the evolving relationship between art and technology, and its impact on contemporary artistic practices. She also brought insights into elements of the MICAS programme incorporating technology-driven artistic projects.

Georgina Portelli, deputy chair of MICAS, Malta’s International Contemporary Arts Space, addressing guests.

The technical and construction executive director at Luginsland Ltd, Elżbieta Lesiak-Kłysiak, explained the new technologies implemented at Villa LuginsLand, including water and lighting systems. She emphasised the importance of sustainability in the use of technology.

Finally, Adrian Król and Sabina Kozieł from ML System S.A., shared insights on the renewable energy systems that will be implemented in the villa to make sure that the space is being restored with state-of-the-art solutions.

The ‘Art & Technology’ session also included a live demonstration of metal and stone works by AX Group, while Maltese artist Antoine Farrugia created a site-specific sculpture in the villa’s garden.

The creative process of artist Antoine Farrugia.

Visitors also had the opportunity to take part in a curatorial tour of Space & Time, curated by Slovak set designer Boris Kudlička, which features works by Maltese and Polish artists.

The exhibition is also available to view outside the educational programme, on selected days. Online registration through luginslandofart.com or social media channels is required.