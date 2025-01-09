A former police constable who rented out an overcrowded and cockroach-infested property in Sliema is facing charges of money laundering.

Gosef Tanti, 22 years old, is being charged with money laundering, aggravated fraud, falsification of rental contracts, and use of falsified documents.

These charges follow a Times of Malta investigation that revealed that Tanti was renting out a cockroach-infested Sliema house to around 16 tenants. The tenants, mainly foreign workers, were paying €250 each per month to share three bedrooms in the Norfolk Street house.

Exploiting migrants by subletting seven different properties

Criminal proceedings on Thursday revealed that Tanti exploited third-country nationals often using falsified or misleading contracts to sublet two properties in Birkirkara, two in Sliema, one in Ħamrun, and two in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

An investigation against Tanti had begun in July 2024 after Tanti advertised a property for rent using the Housing Authority’s logo. In the post, he also claimed to provide contracts for visa or work permit extensions.

The police also received complaints from Identita and the Housing Authority.

Inspector Jessica Bezzina mentioned different cases where potential tenants paid deposits to Tanti, but they still ended up without accommodation.

A report filed on July 15, 2024, was about an apartment in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. The Indian national who filed the report said that he had paid €150 to John Paul Camilleri Monreal, Tanti’s police partner, and then he had paid an additional €100 to Tanti. Despite these payments, he was left without a place to stay.

After filing the report, a police officer at the Sliema police station suggested that he ask Tanti for the money back. Tanti informed the Indian national that the police officer in Sliema was his friend and he told the prospective tenant that he would only get the money back if he withdrew the report.

Another migrant testified that he paid €250 for a room in Mtarfa, only to discover that the property was unsuitable, and his deposit was never refunded.

All witnesses who spoke to the police said that Tanti also made it a point to mention that he was a police officer.

Refusing to pay landlords and suspicious funds

Besides exploiting tenants, Tanti also had run-ins with the landlords of these properties as he was refusing to pay rent.

A property that Tanti was subletting in Birkirkara, was owned by Joseph Xuereb who had entered into a rental agreement with Nicholas Mugliett who was allowed to sublet. Investigations found that Tanti was not authorised to sublet these premises, but Tanti argued that he was only managing the property.

Mugliett leased this property to Tanti for €3,800 a month, however, Tanti never fully paid the amount and in March 2024 he did not even pay a cent, whilst he was still pocketing the money from subletting the place to third-country nationals.

Some of the addresses listed were adjusted slightly to make it seem like these were different addresses.

Financial probes uncovered significant discrepancies in Tanti’s accounts. While he declared an annual income of €18,000 as a police officer and €60,000 in rental income, investigators traced over €10,000 in suspicious transactions, including payments to savings vaults and accomplices.

Luxury purchases also raised red flags. Tanti reportedly bought a €37,000 BMW without proper documentation and used fraudulent payslips to secure financing.

Investigations also revealed that a woman called Deborah Calleja had been working with Tanti.

From chats seen by the police, it is believed that they were exploiting migrants through the unregistered company GJ Group, which promised to provide housing and employment services.

Investigators linked him to 32 pending job applications with Identità, with fees paid by hopeful workers.

Inspectors Jessica Bezzina and Michael Vella, together with AG lawyer Andrea Zammit prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Veronique Dalli, Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Dean Hili assisted the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the court.