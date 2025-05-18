The solemn exposition of the statue of Our Lady of the Lily at Mqabba parish church will be held on Sunday, June 8. 

Mass will be said at 10am, followed by the inauguration of the restoration of the statue’s artistic mahogany plinth carried out this year by Atelier del Restauro Ltd. 

The statue will be exposed for 15 days for public veneration on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of the Lily which will be celebrated on June 15. 

All devotees are encouraged to attend the June 8 event. Aerial fireworks and a get-together at the Society Club will follow. 

More information is available on www.talgilju.com.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.