The solemn exposition of the statue of Our Lady of the Lily at Mqabba parish church will be held on Sunday, June 8.

Mass will be said at 10am, followed by the inauguration of the restoration of the statue’s artistic mahogany plinth carried out this year by Atelier del Restauro Ltd.

The statue will be exposed for 15 days for public veneration on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of the Lily which will be celebrated on June 15.

All devotees are encouraged to attend the June 8 event. Aerial fireworks and a get-together at the Society Club will follow.

More information is available on www.talgilju.com.