Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa will once more welcome guests during extended hours on April 30, for a special night featuring the spectacular Malta International Fireworks Festival’s final show.

Guests will be able to enjoy a prime viewing of the culmination of this celebration of Maltese culture from one of the best vantage points on the island, while exploring the fort’s expansive grounds. The upper fort, administered by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will not be accessible.

Two ticket options are available. The first is admission only, while the second caters for those wanting to complement their evening with a ‘Taste History’ buffet dinner. Full details and options may be accessed here.

Doors will open at 7pm, giving guests plenty of time to settle in and enjoy the buffet before the show begins at 8.30. Those opting for the buffet must arrive by 7pm and should have pre-booked on www.heritagemalta.mt/store. Tickets for the admission-only option are available both online and at any Heritage Malta museum or site.

Esplora open till late on Tuesday

Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara will also be open after hours on Tuesday for all pyrotechnic lovers to enjoy the final of the Malta International Fireworks Festival.

Visitors from 7.30pm onwards may enjoy engaging science shows during the event.

The Planetarium building will be closed, while the Exhibition Galleries will be open until 10pm. All outdoor areas will remain open till 11.30pm.

The entrance fee includes one free science show which can be booked at reception, and which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to high demand for this event, tickets at the door will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. One can purchase a ticket online from showshappening.com.

Complimentary tickets, vouchers or discounted offers cannot be redeemed for this event.

For more Information, visit https://esplora. org.mt/evening-opening-hours-3/.