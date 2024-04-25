Malta Public Transport has announced extra bus services on Tuesday and Wednesday for those wishing to follow the Malta Fireworks Festival in Grand Harbour and other activities.

On Tuesday evening, departures from Valletta Bay A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, and A11 will be available at approximately every 25-30 minutes from 11:30 pm to 12:20 am. Additionally, the S13 Route will offer departures from Valletta Bay A14 at various times from 11:35 pm to 12:25 am.

Normal night routes will also operate.

On the afternoon of Wednesday May 1, the company will enhance several routes including services departing from various locations in Valletta to Senglea, Buġibba, Gharghur, Għadira, Mtarfa, Zebbug, Siġġiewi, Zurrieq, Birzebbuġa, Zejtun, and Marsascala.

These enhanced routes will operate with departures approximately every 30-60 minutes from morning till evening.

In addition, on the same day (1st May), extra routes will also be introduced for both Routes 47 and 202.

Route 47, running from Valletta to Mosta and vice versa, will operate from 11 am until 5:30 pm with an increased frequency every 30 minutes. Similarly, the service from Mosta to Valletta will run from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm with the frequency also increasing every 30 minutes.

For Routes 202, connecting Sliema to Rabat via Mosta, the frequency will be heightened to every 30 minutes between 11:00 am and 5:30 pm. Additionally, the service from Rabat to Sliema via Mosta will operate from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm with a frequency of every 30 minutes.

For detailed information on routes and specific schedules, please visit www.publictransport.com.mt