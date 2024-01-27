FM Theatre Productions have announced an extra show for Jim Cartwright’s Two, being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab in the coming weeks. With only a few tickets remaining for the six-show run, a new date has been announced for Thursday, February 8.

The comedic two-hander, starring veteran actors Edward Mercieca and Pia Zammit, explores the intricacies of human relationships through a series of interconnected monologues set in a working class pub.

The multifaceted play goes well beyond the humorous and delves into the lives of ordinary people, shedding light on the universal experiences of love, loss and the human condition.

Directed by Chris Gatt, Mercieca and Zammit play the bickering landlord and landlady of the pub, as well as 12 other characters that step foot into the establishment over the course of one evening: from an elderly woman sipping on her usual to mismatched couples, a mistress and an attention-seeking boyfriend.

Two will be performed on February 2 and 3 at 8pm, on the 4th at 7pm, on the 8th at 7pm, on the 9th and 10th at 8pm and on the 11th at 7pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt. The project is supported by Arts Council Malta.