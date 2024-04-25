Following the success of EY Engage in 2023, the highly anticipated Technology Leaders’ Forum will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel and Arena on June 19.

This year's full-day conference will feature plenary sessions from EY thought-leaders and global technology alliance partners. EY will host a variety of breakout sessions addressing the latest trends, best practices and technology solutions to help participants harness opportunities of digital transformation and address the challenges organisations face. Whether one seeks insights into future technology decisions, aims to enhance organisational efficiency through data and AI, explores emerging technologies, or delves into enterprise transformation, Engage is set to enable participants network with industry peers and technology experts.

This year’s agenda unfolds into six key areas of interest: Enterprise IT Transformation, Data & AI, Business Transformation enabled through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Resilience, and the AI Augmented Workforce. Each theme will be addressed through a series of breakout sessions from where participants can craft their own personalised experience.

Kevin Mallia, EY Malta Consulting Partner, said: “In today’s fast-moving economy, technology and progress go hand in hand, two factors that inevitably push our businesses towards the future. EY Engage provides an optimal environment to embrace this reality, fostering idea exchange among like-minded business leaders seeking these changes & offering insights into Malta's technological future. We eagerly anticipate another year of welcoming participants to this business transformative journey of growth and evolution.”

Michael Azzopardi, EY Malta Technology Consulting Lead, said: “We are on the cusp of a new era of humanity – one cannot ignore that those who will be ready to embrace the capabilities of AI will be the leaders in service delivery and productivity resulting in a significant competitive advantage.

"Readiness of data, digitalised processes and the integration of Cloud in the organisation are fundamental tenants to be able to untap the value proposition of AI.

"Our overarching aim for this event is to enable attendees to architect, plan and execute the initiatives that will digitalise their services, incorporate technology at speed, whilst ensuring strong governance practices and keeping the human at the centre of this change."

Early bird registration for the Technology Forum is open until May 6.

For more information and to book an early bird ticket, visit https://www.ey.com/en_mt/events/ey-engage2024.