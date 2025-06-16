Robert Attard, EY’s Tax Leader served as a panelist at the 10th ICTR Conference organised by Harvard Law School-Federal Tax Clinic and the Center for Taxpayer Rights, USA. The seminar was held at Washington DC, US and online.

Attard spoke of the concept of 'Lawfulness' in the Tax Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights. Fellow panelists included Professors from Harvard Law School, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, members of the US Judiciary and Representatives from World Bank and the IBFD. The title of the Seminar was Trust, Taxpayer Rights, and the Rule of Law.

Attard is a published author on tax law publishing articles in European Taxation, EC Tax Review, World Tax Journal and the British Tax Review. Attard's books on Maltese taxation have been cited by the Administrative Review Tribunal and the Court of Appeal. Attard's most recent publication is Taxation at the European Court of Human Rights co-authored with former ECtHR judge Pinto de Albuquerque (Wolters Kluwer Law 2023).