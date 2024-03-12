A Facebook user "celebrated" independent candidate Arnold Cassola’s death, Cassola told a court on Tuesday.

He was testifying in the case of Jesmond Muscat, who is charged with insulting and threatening the MEP candidate. The case being heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The first of the posts. Screetshot from Facebook

The first of the posts exhibited features a video of the dancing pallbearers meme, with Cassola’s face as well as the words “Rip Cassola” superimposed over the video.

This was posted by Muscat on his personal Facebook page.

On top of the video, Muscat wrote “Ejja ha nicelebraw (sic)” (come on let’s celebrate).

The second post. Screenshot from Facebook

In another comment, posted under one of Cassola’s posts, Muscat wrote “be careful someone doesn’t punch you in the face, don’t forget you are just an ordinary person, not some minister, there isn’t a harsher sentence, so you better leave people alone”.

This was accompanied by an image of an open toilet.

Cassola told the court that he receives a plethora of negative comments from people every day, and while he lets most of them slide, he draws the line at threats and violence.

“I don’t report the majority of the questionable comments that I receive because while they may disagree with me they are entitled to their opinion,” he said.

“However, in this case, Mr Muscat posted pictures of me on a coffin and said he was celebrating my death. I think this is inciting violence and I don’t think it's right.”

Cassola added that he didn’t know the accused and had never met him, other than he noticed that he commented on his Facebook page from time to time.

Defence lawyer Albert Zerafa asked Cassola whether he had been bothered by the violence in the comments or if it was that Muscat had allegedly been saying untrue things about him that prompted him to file the report.

Cassola insisted that he drew the line at violence.

“Look, I don’t like the things that some people choose to write about me but I can live with it. But when we’re speaking about violence and death for me there is a dividing line,” he said.

The case is scheduled to continue in May.