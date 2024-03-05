A glitch is forcing most Facebook and Instagram users to be logged out of their accounts, media monitors have reported.

The problems at mother company Meta were reported at about 4.30pm in several countries, including Malta, with users being informed that their password was incorrect, preventing them from logging on.

The cause of the issue was not immediately clear.

The problem appears to be impacting Messenger and Threads as well.

The website Down Detector logged more than half a million error reports of Facebook login issues within a 30-minute period.

The hashtags ”#instagramdown” and ”#facebookoutage” were trending on the rival platform X within minutes of the outage.

The service disruption follows a major outage in 2021, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for more than six hours.

More to follow