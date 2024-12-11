Meta had to resort to social platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening to inform followers it was working to resolve a "technical issue" faced by some users.

Several across the globe started experiencing issues with Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram soon after 7pm Malta time.

"We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," Meta said on X.

Earlier this year, a technical issue led to an outage that reportedly impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users.