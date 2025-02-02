I have been teaching at post-secondary level for the past 12 years, and have always placed the well-being of students at the heart of my work. I am passionate about fostering a student-centred approach and, in a recent research study, I was determined to start by exploring students’ own perceptions of well-being, what it means to them, what enhances it and what hinders it.

While there is an abundance of research on this subject at both the compulsory and tertiary education levels, there is a scarcity of studies specifically addressing post-secondary students, and I was deeply motivated to bridge this gap.

To guide this study, I adopted Bradburn’s ‘Theory of Subjective Well-being’, which posits that well-being is the balance of positive factors that generate uplifting emotions and negative factors that elicit distressing emotions. I firmly believed that identifying these factors would be the crucial first step towards creating a more supportive and nurturing school environment.

My vision was clear: to propose initiatives that would directly address students’ concerns and aspirations, while ensuring they remain central to every decision taken in the pursuit of their well-being.

From the study, I found that teacher support emerged as the most significant positive factor in students’ well-being. Students valued teachers who demonstrated empathy, motivation and understanding, reinforcing the critical role educators play beyond academic instruction. Supportive relationships with family and peers were also cited as essential contributors to well-being, providing students with a sense of belonging and security.

Conversely, the most frequently reported negative factors were academic workloads, tight deadlines and examination failure, which placed immense cognitive strain on students. These stressors limited their ability to maintain a balanced lifestyle, negatively impacting their mental and emotional health. Personal factors such as physical well-being, time management and nutrition were also seen as vital components influencing students’ overall sense of well-being.

The findings underscore the importance of adopting a holistic approach that integrates academic, social and emotional support systems. I believe that students can benefit immensely by being trained in metacognition – thinking about their thinking.

By developing metacognitive skills, students can become more aware of their learning processes, identify challenges and implement effective strategies to manage their academic workload more efficiently. This approach empowers students to take ownership of their learning journey, fostering a deeper sense of control and confidence in their abilities.

By focusing on metacognition, resilience-building and fostering a student-centred approach, educators can equip students with the tools they need to navigate academic stress, maintain their well-being and thrive in both their academic and personal lives.

Encouraging students to reflect on their thought processes and learning strategies can lead to enhanced self-regulation, improved problem-solving abilities and greater adaptability in the face of challenges.

This study has served as a strong foundation and motivation for a subsequent study in which I delve deeper into how integrating knowledge from neuroscience and teaching metacognitive skills can further empower students.

The aim of this second study is to explore how these approaches can equip students with the resilience needed to overcome academic stressors and, ultimately, become more successful individuals, both as students and as citizens who contribute meaningfully to the social and economic development of the country.

Josephine Ebejer Grech is a biology educator at a post-secondary school in Malta. She has a bachelor’s degree in education (hons), a postgraduate diploma in applied educational leadership, and a master of business administration, and is currently pursuing a doctorate. This article is based on a paper the author presented at an international conference at the University of London on November 22, 2024, which was published in a peer-reviewed psychology journal, and is accessible via this link.