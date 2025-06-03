A man has been jailed for five years after admitting to a series of thefts from ederly victims in their own homes by posing as a lotto salesman.

Chris Farrugia, who had just left prison after serving time for similar offences, pleaded guilty to robbing six individuals, many of them elderly, on May 15. The victims, aged between 52 and 95 years, live in Mosta, Mġarr, Birkirkara, and Mellieħa.

During his arraignment in 2021, the police had said the man used to knock on doors, claiming he was raising money for the missions or selling lottery tickets. He then robbed the residents when they went in to fetch their purse.

Just days after being released from prison, Farrugia returned to his old habits. Police identified him based on victim descriptions and arrested him in Mellieħa while he was knocking on doors. Stolen items were later recovered from his home in Żabbar.

The man initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also included allegedly posing as a lotto salesman and the unlicensed sale of lottery tickets. He was further charged with molesting victims by begging for alms, leading a vagrant and idle life, and recidivism.

Last month Farrugia changed his plea to guilty and reconfirmed it in court.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima sentenced Farrugia to five years in prison and issued a three-year treatment order to help him overcome his drug addiction.

He was ordered to pay €675.90 in court expenses.

Police inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.