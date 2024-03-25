Buoyed by their victory in the National Cup, Falcons maintained their strong run of form when they overcame the challenge of Swieqi Phoenix Nium 3-2 at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The Falcons side came into the match in high spirits after last week’s triumph in the final series against Paola Executive Security to lift the National Cup.

Branko Nisevic’s girls were aware of the tough challenge awaiting them against the reigning champions and found themselves behind when losing a tight first set 25-23.

The Falcons fought back and managed to turn the game around when taking the second set 25-20 and level the match before moving one set away when taking the third set 25-20

