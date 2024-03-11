Falcons took the honours in Game One of the National Cup final after overcoming Paola Executive Security 3-0 in Sunday’s match at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The Falcons side were in control right from the outset and took the opening set 25-17.

The Paola side struggled to get back into the match and Falcons went on to take the next two sets 25-11 and 25-18 to complete a 3-0 victory.

Falcons will be looking to put one hand on the trophy when they face Paola in the second match from the final series next Saturday at the Cottonera SC, starting at 5pm.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com