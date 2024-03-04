Falcons had to dig deep into their reserves to overcome the challenge over Flyers in the women’s Super League at the Cottonera Sports Complex last weekend.

The match between Falcons and Flyers was the only match played from the women’s top-tier competition last weekend.

The match turned out to be a hard-fought affair with Falcons needing to play at their best to eke out a 3-2 win and secure all points.

Despite this defeat, Flyers retained their second place in the Super League standings with 16 points, seven behind leaders Swieqi Phoenix NIUM.

On the other hand, Falcons moved just four points behind the same Flyers in the league table.

