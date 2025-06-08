With dark humour and an inventive approach, performer Louise Orwin investigates how and whether live performance art can survive and compete in this age of the ever-important handheld screen.

And, never the same twice, FameHungry is part theatre show and part social experiment happening live on TikTok that delves into micro-celebrity culture, the attention economy, how social media is changing us, and the art we make and consume.

FameHungry came about when Louise, whilst having an existential crisis about what it means to be a performance artist in today’s world, met the Gen Z TikTokker Jaxon Valentine who was regularly performing to an on-line audience of 60,000 people. (TikTok has now been downloaded 5 billion times worldwide.)

