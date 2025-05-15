Families are being crushed under the weight of exorbitant property prices, the PN said on Thursday, in reaction to data showing that property prices have ballooned by 125% since 2013.

On Tuesday, a new report published by consulting firm Grant Thornton and property agents Dhalia showed that a home that would have cost €150,000 in 2013 now sells for €337,500.

And property prices show no sign of dipping anytime soon, the report suggests, with prices rising by 11.4% between 2023 and 2024.

"This is the harsh reality that the Maltese and Gozitans are facing today," a PN press conference told the media on Thursday.

"This situation must also be considered in light of the fact that wages in Malta have risen at a significantly slower rate than property prices. Over the same 12-year period, while property prices rose by 125%, the minimum wage increased by just over 35%."

As a result, young couples, families or individuals looking to buy their first home, and many others are finding themselves excluded from a property market that fewer and fewer people can afford to enter, the party added.

The press conference was addressed by shadow ministers Ivan Bartolo, Albert Buttigieg and Bernice Bonello.

The three claimed that in 12 years, the government had never taken the necessary steps to seriously address the issue of property affordability.

"The situation is also critical in the rental market. For many who cannot afford to buy, renting has become the only option, but even here, prices have increased sharply.

"The result is that hundreds of families are living under continuous financial stress and in inadequate conditions."

PN's proposals: