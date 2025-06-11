They have been endorsed by celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa, and fans have queued overnight outside stores hoping to snag one of the viral plush toy characters.

The Labubu, a rabbit-like figure sporting a mischievous grin, began as a character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. It is now available in various forms, including plush keychains, vinyl figures and accessories by Beijing-based toy brand Pop Mart.

Collectors strive to complete their series and fashionistas carry them in, or attach them to, their high-end designer bags, such as Hermès Birkins.

Read the full story on Times2.