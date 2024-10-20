Għarb local council held the seventh edition of its kite festival this weekend.

As usual, hundreds of people went to the scenic surroundings of San Dimitri Chapel to enjoy a spectacle of traditional as well as unusual and innovative kites which dotted the sky, conditions having been just right for the occasion.

Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli was among them.

This witch managed to fly in on her broom. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

Love over San Dimitri. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

A Seaworld at the kite festival. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

Starting from the basics.

Eyes in the sky.

Getting ready for takeoff.

Fantasy kites at the popular Gharb kite festival.

Let's go fly a kite!