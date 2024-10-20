Għarb local council held the seventh edition of its kite festival this weekend.

As usual, hundreds of people went to the scenic surroundings of San Dimitri Chapel to enjoy a spectacle of traditional as well as unusual and innovative kites which dotted the sky, conditions having been just right for the occasion.

Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli was among them.

This witch managed to fly in on her broom. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.This witch managed to fly in on her broom. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

Love over San Dimitri. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.Love over San Dimitri. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

A Seaworld at the kite festival. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.A Seaworld at the kite festival. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

Starting from the basics.Starting from the basics.

Eyes in the sky.Eyes in the sky.

Getting ready for takeoff.Getting ready for takeoff.

Fantasy kites at the popular Gharb kite festival.Fantasy kites at the popular Gharb kite festival.

Let's go fly a kite!Let's go fly a kite!

Colours in the sky.Colours in the sky.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.