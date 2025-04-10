After February’s federal election in Germany, when the far-right AfD came second, some observers of European politics began to speculate about the European landscape in 2029. It’s possible we’ll have governments led by the far right in France and Germany; in Italy, a re-elected Giorgia Meloni could be tempted to return to the far-right roots of her own party.

That’s three of the EU’s four largest states. It’s not counting far-right victories in Hungary (again), Romania and the Netherlands, to name just three.

It’s in this context that we must weigh the sentence pronounced by a French court last week. Marine Le Pen, the leader of National Rally (RN), the French far-right party, was found guilty of embezzlement of European funds, between 2004-2016.

Her sentence includes four years’ imprisonment (two suspended, two under house arrest) and, crucially, a five-year ban from running for public office.

The ban eliminates one of the favourites to win the presidential election due in 2027. Le Pen’s replacement, Jordan Bardella, is not even 30 yet; his youth will lose RN some key support.

The court’s decision is damaging but, to go by the ambivalent reaction of her political opponents, they seem to believe she might gain politically.

Two factors muddy the waters. One is Donald Trump’s intervention by tweet. He pronounced the sentence to be selective persecution. Agreeing with him were some of Europe’s most prominent right-wing populists: Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, Italy’s Matteo Salvini and the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders.

The facts show otherwise. The case against Le Pen was neither persecution nor selective. It involves €4.1 million misused to fund RN staff instead of European Parliament personnel.

The evidence points to a sustained, coordinated effort to defraud. It involves over 20 assistants over a dozen years, with no documented evidence, such as reports or emails, to show they made any contribution to the EP. A former chief of staff to Le Pen admitted her work was for RN’s headquarters.

The prosecution was not selective. Le Pen is hardly the only leading French politician to be prosecuted for embezzlement. Many have been; the most publicised instances include the former presidential candidates Alain Juppé, François Fillon and Nicolas Sarkozy, with all 300 handed bans.

What’s new in Le Pen’s case is that this is the first time a ban has been imposed on a presidential politician whose popularity is rising. Fillon and Sarkozy were already in decline when sentenced; Juppé was still years away from his run.

Le Pen’s supporters point to her harsher sentence. But this is the result of a decade-old trend, in the French courts, to be tougher on political corruption. There’s no political discrimination. The tougher line was triggered by socialist corruption.

Rationally, there are no grounds to complain but what will it mean in political practice? Trump’s popularity benefitted from his prosecutions last year. In Europe?

The centrists seem to have nothing to offer but fatalism. They look at the rise of the far right in the polls and offer no credible alternative - Ranier Fsadni

Outside France, there are greater chances that the far right will gain sympathy. In France, with people closer to the actual evidence, the sympathy vote is likely to be less. However, it’s also unlikely that Le Pen will lose much support; her core voters stuck with her through other financial scandals.

The real question arises around the centrist voters that Le Pen must attract to win an election. The high number of French politicians prosecuted for corruption shows the case against Le Pen was not selective; but the same high number might lead voters to give a Gallic shrug and not think Le Pen’s conviction is anything special.

Then there’s the matter of Trump’s support, which might prove double-edged. A month ago, Le Pen had to distance herself from the US president after his decision to freeze aid to Ukraine. She called it brutal, trying to mirror the French mood.

If Trump’s America First strategy hurts France, or flops on one or multiple fronts, his support might become a liability for Le Pen.

A lot depends on who her centrist opponent will be.

Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is unpopular and, anyway, ineligible to run again. There is no clear front-runner either from the centre-left or centre-right. If this goes on, the leading opponent might well emerge from the populist left.

Here is the second factor that is muddying the waters for French and European politics. It is the populists who are doing all the running. Even when in opposition, the initiative is in their hands.

The centrists seem to have nothing to offer but fatalism. They look at the rise of the far right in the polls and offer no credible alternative.

In Italy, they have been locked out of power for years. In France, they are barely able to form governing coalitions.

In Germany, where a viable coalition is likely to emerge, it’s not clear that the centrists will be able to agree on a government agenda that departs significantly from the policies that has made them lose popularity.

Across Europe, change is generally offered as concessions to the far-right agenda, such as on migration, and clampdowns on free speech (as traditionally understood by the Strasbourg court’s jurisprudence) to restrict far-right influence. Core European values end up eroded in the name of preserving them.

Before this paralysis, it’s no surprise that the rise of Le Pen, and the European far right, is discussed mainly with reference to external forces: the impact of a court sentence or Trump’s support.

Centrist parties are seen as incapable of steering their own destiny, let alone ours. Frankly, until they offer a credible alternative to the utopias of technocrats, oligarchs or populists, we can hardly blame the voters.