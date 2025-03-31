French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Monday slammed "a political decision" after a court convicted her in an embezzlement trial and banned her from standing in an election for five years with immediate effect.

While as it stands the verdict would mean she cannot take part in 2027 presidential elections, Le Pen told TF1 in a combative interview she would appeal the ruling and vowed to "in no way" retire from political life.

"I'm not going to let myself be eliminated like this. I'm going to pursue whatever legal avenues I can. There is a small path. It's certainly narrow, but it exists," she said, urging the judiciary to hold the appeal hearing swiftly so she could still take part in the 2027 vote.

She was also given a four-year prison term but will not go to jail, with two years of the term suspended and the other two to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.

Nine figures from her National Rally (RN) party were convicted over a scheme where they took advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for the party.

Twelve assistants were also convicted of concealing a crime, with the court estimating the scheme was worth 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million).

"The court took into consideration, in addition to the risk of reoffending, the major disturbance of public order if a person already convicted... was a candidate in the presidential election," said presiding judge Benedicte de Perthuis.

Three-time presidential candidate Le Pen, who scented her best-ever chance of winning the French presidency in 2027 when President Emmanuel Macron cannot stand again, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

With her RN emerging as the single largest party in parliament after the 2024 legislative elections, Le Pen believed she has the momentum to finally take the Elysee in 2027 on the back of public concern over immigration and the cost of living.

Polls have predicted that she would easily top the first round of voting and make the second round two-candidate run-off.

Waiting in the wings is her protege and RN party leader Jordan Bardella, just 29, who is not under investigation in the case.

Bardella, reacting to the verdict, said French democracy was being "executed" with the "unjust" verdict.