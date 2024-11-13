A fast ferry vessel crashed into a boat at the Mġarr harbour on Wednesday morning.

Footage posted on Facebook shows the Gozo High Speed ferry called San Pawl drifting towards a row of smaller, moored boats.

It ends up crashing into one of them.

The police confirmed a report was filed at 7.30am about the collision of two vessels off Triq Ix-Xatt Ghajnsielem.

Footage: Facebook/ Din Malta Taghna

No one was injured. 

A spokesperson for Gozo High Speed told Times of Malta that the "minor technical problem" was resolved by the crew on the spot.  

“The schedule wasn't affected and everything is running on time,” they said, adding that the high-speed vessel was not damaged and was inspected by Transport Malta officials.

