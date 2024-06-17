The Welbee’s group of supermarkets has elevated its online customer experience after extending its relationship with last-mile logistics specialists Fastdrop for deliveries across Malta.

In a strategic agreement, reached earlier this year, Fastdrop is now responsible for all Welbee’s online customer deliveries across the island.

The agreement comes as Welbee’s, one of Malta’s leading local supermarket brands, has launched a new website for online shopping which is already handling a large volume of daily deliveries.

Fastdrop, which forms part of the eCabs family of companies, is the leading last-mile service provider, blending hands-on logistics experience and advanced technology.

Fastdrop general manager Greta Borg said the agreement with Welbee’s is the latest in a series with leading local retailers and outlets, reflecting both the rapid growth of the deliveries market in Malta and Fastdrop’s unique offering.

“Partnering with Welbee’s, a leading local supermarket chain with outlets across Malta, further proves the robustness of the Fastdrop technology platform and the exceptional level of service we provide.”

“We have changed the landscape of local deliveries and it is encouraging for our team to have secured the local leader Wellbee’s as yet another major customer.”

On his part, Jonathan Shaw, CEO of Retail Marketing Ltd – the company behind Welbee’s - said the partnership with Fastdrop has provided best-in-class service and peace of mind.

“Fastdrop has consistently demonstrated their reliability and commitment to excellence, ensuring that our customers receive their online orders promptly and in perfect condition,” he said.

Recognised as a leader in providing quality and value, Welbee’s now boasts 10 outlets across the island thanks to its latest opening of an outlet at The Shoreline Mall.

“We have complete trust in Fastdrop's ability to uphold the high standards our customers expect, and following the launch of welbees.mt we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration,” Shaw concluded.

Borg said Fastdrop’s significant investment in human resources, infrastructure, and fleet has positioned it as the leading local operator in last-mile delivery services.

Furthermore, Fastdrop’s enhanced technology enables rapid and seamless integration with other businesses’ systems.

Fastdrop’s application programming interface (API) is specifically designed to interface with the technology and systems of other businesses, which ensures that delivery options are directly integrated into the shopping cart of online stores upon checking out.

Additionally, Fastdrop’s advanced technology can handle the scanning of labels by companies other than its own, further enhancing integration functionality.

FastDrop is also the only operator providing 24x7 coverage, while also including Gozo in its delivery destinations.

“Our technology enables the successful delivery of tens of thousands of items weekly, allowing local businesses to focus on what they do best, as the last-mile delivery stage of logistics is handled by us,” Borg added.

Fastdrop is rapidly becoming the operator of choice of all leading local businesses.

In April, Fastdrop announced it had partnered with DHL Express Ltd., part of the DHL Group – the global leader in international logistics.