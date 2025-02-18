A father and son went on trial on Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Ħamrun in 2017.

Jurors are hearing evidence against Kurt Grech, 31, known as in-Nemes, and his father Joseph, 61, both from Pieta. They are pleading not guilty to the murder of Brandon Pace on April 2 in Giovanni Barbara Street.

The two are charged, before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera who is presiding over the trial, with wilful homicide, unlawful possession of knives, breaching public peace and good order and threatening the victim’s mother, Lisa Pace, and Jessica Bilocca. Bilocca had a son from Kurt Grech. He alone was further charged with grievously injuring Bilocca by means of a knife.

The father is also charged with having threatened the victim's sister, Donna Pace, with a knife during the fight.

The prosecution said that on April 2, 2017, at about 8pm police were informed that there was a murder in Hamrun. On arriving on the scene, police were told that the victim was Brandon Pace known as l-Galalli who was found in the common areas of an apartment block in a pool of blood.

Investigations showed that Pace was at the home of his girlfriend, Jessica Bilocca. Sometime earlier, Kurt Grech arrived there and started insulting Bilocca who was on the balcony.

The Hamrun apartment block where the murder took place.

Grech later told police that he went there because Bilocca had called his mother and insulted her over an issue involving their son. He took two knives with him in case Pace was there, he told police.

When he arrived, Pace confronted Kurt. Meanwhile, Kurt’s parents arrived in a separate car.

A fight ensued involving Bilocca, Pace, Kurt and his parents. At one point witnesses said they saw Pace fall to the ground and Kurt jump on him – they both had knives.

During the fight, Kurt said he accidentally hit Bilocca.

Pace’s mother, Lisa, said that, when her son tried to walk into the apartment block, Joseph stabbed him in the back. Kurt Grech suffered injuries to his side and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Father and son were charged in court a few days after the incident.

Lawyers Roberto Montalto, Katheleen Grima and Edward Gatt are defence counsel while lawyers Rachel Tua and Ishmael Psaila are representing the victim’s family. Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonett, from the Attorney General’s office, are prosecuting.