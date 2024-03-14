A father and son studying the same course at university is rare enough, but having graduated together not once but twice is almost unheard of.

Philip Mifsud and his son, André Mifsud Kingswell, were students in the Faculty of Law. Two years ago, they both graduated Bachelor of Laws. On Tuesday, March 12 they received their second degree together with a Master’s in Advocacy.

“We would get on each other’s nerves, but we have both been blessed with patience, maybe more him with me, but we’ve always managed, and they were five of the most rewarding years of my life,” said André in a press statement issued by the University of Malta.

Philip continued, “That was one of the matters we took into consideration at the initial stages of this journey – I was concerned I would become a burden, and student life is what it is, but we discussed it thoroughly and he told me he was comfortable with the situation”.

Despite their 28-year age gap and different ways of tackling the course they both managed to maintain a peaceful academic/home life balance. During their exam period where they appreciated having each other to consult with, the university said. Both happily admitted that their bond had grown stronger and had taught them to see eye to eye on matters outside of the course.

Whether it be studying for the first time or finally resuming your studies according to Philip, it is never too late.

“At first, you will see a steep mountain to climb, and doubts might start creeping in, but the satisfaction of graduating and crossing the finish line far outweighs that”, he said.